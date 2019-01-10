Off-duty officer fires weapon during disturbance at Westminster shopping center

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An off-duty officer fired their weapon during a disturbance at a Westminster shopping center Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Orchard Town Center, which is located at West 144th Avenue and Huron Street just west of Interstate 25.

A Westminster Police Department spokesperson said there was a disturbance and two off-duty officers tried to intervene. One of the officers suffered minor injuries. The other officer fired their weapon.

Police would not say whether the officer shot anyone or if anyone else was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.