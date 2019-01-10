National Western Stock Show parade marches through downtown on Thursday

DENVER — The annual National Western Stock How parade will go through downtown Denver on Thursday.

The parade starts at Union Station at noon, continues on 17th Street and ends at 17th Avenue and Tremont Place.

The parade helps kick off the 113th National Western Stock Show.

The parade continues a western tradition and 17th Street will be lined with thousands of people to see a cattle drive with longhorns, horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, bands and floats.

Denver urban developer Dana Crawford, who was behind the designation of LoDo and revamping Union Station, is the grand marshal.

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo begins Saturday and goes until Jan. 27. The show dates to 1906 that brings farmers and ranchers to the city at the complex near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.