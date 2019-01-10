Protect Yourself Against the FLU!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to prepare for another flu season! In addition to having a strong immune system our next guest says tackling influenza room-by-room in your home can keep those unwanted house guests also known as germs from invading your space and lower your chances of getting sick this season.

Dr. Ken Redcross is the Author of the book "Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of A Lasting And Caring Relationship With Your Doctor."

He joined us with tips on how to fight the flu in your Kitchen, Living Room, Bathroom, and Bedroom.