Local woman hit by own car after confronting alleged thief at gas station

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- It was a typical start to a school day when a Brighton family went through their daily morning routine. A high school senior warmed up the car, ready to head out the door, when she realized she forgot a textbook. When she came back outside, her car was gone.

Turns out, this was the first of a series of crimes this family would face between three police jurisdictions within the course of a couple of hours.

The victim wanted to remain anonymous while talking to the FOX31 Problem Solvers over the phone.

“He knows where we live, you know, and I can’t be there 24-7. And we just don’t know what this kid is capable of,” she said of the suspected thief.

Brighton police confirms they’re investigating a report of a stolen car at the victim’s address. A little over an hour after the car was stolen, the family’s luck got worse.

“I started getting fraud alerts from my credit card and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I assume that he’s using it,’” the victim said.

Her credit card was being used at the Thornton Target down the road on East 120th Avenue. The victim contacted Thornton police and was able to get a picture of the suspect from the investigating officer.

When the family left to see if the car may have been in the parking lot, something caught their eye.

“While we were heading down 120th, we saw her car going the opposite way,” the victim said. “So, we flipped around. Our adrenaline was going.”

The family tried confronting the thief at the gas station at 120th and Highway 85.

“You could tell he was freaked out, and as soon as I grabbed the door handle, he put it in reverse and backed up and I did get hit with the car,” the victim said.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the incident.

If you recognize the person in the security image, you’re encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The vehicle is described as a white 2014 VW Passat with Colorado plates: CLX-620. The car has blacked-out taillights.