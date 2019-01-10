Gov. Polis lays out bold agenda in State of the State, but how will he pay for it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --- Colorado’s new governor invoked Spiderman during his State of the State address Thursday.

”As Uncle Ben once said to Spiderman, 'with great power comes great responsibility,'" Governor Jared Polis said.

Polis clearly indicated during his hour-long speech how he intends to use his “great power” that voters gave him and the Democratically controlled General Assembly last November.

Polis called for funding full-day Kindergarten by the fall of 2019, paid family leave, parental leave for state employees, a commitment to 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, higher taxes for corporations and lower taxes for small businesses and families.

Polis announces a new state office - “The Office of Saving People Money on Healthcare” #copolitics #coleg #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 10, 2019

“Folks, Oklahoma figured all this out a long time ago,” Polis said, commenting on the need for all-day Kindergarten.

But what the governor did not say his exactly is how he intends on paying for his ambitious agenda.

“Are you prepared to raise taxes?” FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Polis after his speech.

“No. We think Coloradans pay too much in taxes. We are seeking to lower taxes. That’s what we announced today,” Polis said. “Our budget letter next week will reflect the funding priority for all-day Kindergarten well within the resources the state has."

Polis did commit to addressing the opioid epidemic, but he didn’t say anything about supervised injection sites in Denver. Denver City Council has already approved the plan for one, but it requires approval by the General Assembly and the governor.

"While I am skeptical of the general direction, I am supportive of local control," Polis said.