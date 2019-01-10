× Glitch causes Colorado DMV to overcharge 100,000 drivers

DENVER — Officials say a computer glitch caused the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles to overcharge about 100,000 drivers for vehicle registration renewals last month.

DMV spokeswoman Sarah Werner tells The Denver Post that most drivers were overcharged $50 to $120 on the specific ownership tax, but it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact dollar amount for each person.

Werner says the programming error affected some residents with vehicle model years of 2010 and 2014 to 2018.

Werner says new programming is being tested to correct the problem.

The DMV plans to reach out to affected drivers by mail.