× Construction worker fatally struck by SUV identified as 51-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A construction flagger who was directing traffic was when he was fatally stuck by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon northwest of Denver has been identified, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers identified the man as 51-year-old Sean Keller of Lakewood on Thursday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a flagger was hit by a Jeep and was pinned underneath the vehicle. The agency received the call at 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday

Keller was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CSP said Keller was working for a private company, not the Colorado Department of Transportation.