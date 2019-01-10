× Cher calling on Nancy Pelosi to end government shutdown, fund border wall

WASHINGTON — Cher, the music superstar often known for her liberal politics, is calling on congressional Democrats to end the ongoing government shutdown.

Cher first tweeted outrage toward President Donald Trump following his prime-time address from the Oval Office on Tuesday in which he made the case for funding a border wall.

The speech was followed by a democratic response by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday, Cher called out Pelosi on Twitter telling her that she should “Let (Trump) have his (expletive) money” because people are suffering because of the shutdown.

She added that Democrats should “stop” the shutdown before Trump does saying “don’t die on this hill. He stops at nothing.”

Trump walked out of a White House meeting with Pelosi and Schumer on Wednesday calling it a “total waste of time” after Pelosi denied funding for a border wall.