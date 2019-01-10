Another warm day with snow chances increasing for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More snow than previously anticipated is expected in Denver and along the Front Range on Friday.

There will be morning sunshine then increasing clouds on Thursday afternoon. There will be abnormally warm highs at 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains start sunny, then turn cloudy. Snow begins overnight into Friday morning with highs on Thursday in the 20s and 30s.

Snow is likely across the mountains on Friday with 2-8 inches. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Snow is also likely across the Front Range with 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Three to 6 inches are possible in the foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

Snow ends early Saturday morning, then clouds move out and sunshine returns. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Sunday looks sunny with a high of 45 degrees and it will be dry on Monday.

