ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Billy Joel announces Coors Field concert

Posted 10:06 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, January 10, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

DENVER — Billy Joel is coming to Denver this summer.

The 69-year-old New Yorker will play Coors Field on Thursday, Aug. 8 with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 18 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

It will be the first time that the “Piano Man” played will also play shows at the home stadiums of the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Joel is responsible for a lengthy list of hit songs including “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” He is the third best-selling solo artist of all time, the sixth best-selling artist of all time and is one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world.

The last time Joel performed in Denver was in 2015 when he took the stage at Pepsi Center.

More information can be found at billyjoel.com/tour/.

AlertMe