Billy Joel announces Coors Field concert

DENVER — Billy Joel is coming to Denver this summer.

The 69-year-old New Yorker will play Coors Field on Thursday, Aug. 8 with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 18 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

It will be the first time that the “Piano Man” played will also play shows at the home stadiums of the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Joel is responsible for a lengthy list of hit songs including “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” He is the third best-selling solo artist of all time, the sixth best-selling artist of all time and is one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world.

The last time Joel performed in Denver was in 2015 when he took the stage at Pepsi Center.

More information can be found at billyjoel.com/tour/.