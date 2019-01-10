Bill to legalize marijuana at federal level introduced Congress is numbered 420

WASHINGTON — A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat from Oregon, seeks to regulate marijuana like alcohol.

The bill introduced Wednesday would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list and establish a nationally regulated industry overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Blumenauer has long advocated legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

Voters in Colorado approved recreational marijuana use in 2012 with the first sales starting on Jan. 1, 2014. The sales have brought in billions of dollars.

He authored a blueprint last year for his like-minded Congress members on how to achieve that goal now that the House of Representatives has a Democratic majority.

The bill number for the so-called Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act is H.R. 420.

That’s a tongue-in-cheek reference to 420, a slang term frequently used to reference marijuana.

Blumenauer is founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.