50% off gift card to Lola Diner!

About Lola Diner

Click here for more details.Lola Diner is a modern diner in the heart of great neighborhoods that brings family and community together. The restaurant serves high quality comfort food ― breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee ― in a counter service environment.

The menu ranges from the popular Chicken and Fruit Waffles, to a variety of pasta dishes and healthy options, to the amazing Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich. Lola Diner’s two locations are at 1102 Yale St., Houston, TX 77008; and 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland, CO 80538. For more information, visit www.eatlola.com, call (970) 829-5652 or email info@eatlola.com. Connect with Lola Diner on Instagram @loladiner and like them on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/EatLola .