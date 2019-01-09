× ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to Denver-area theaters for film’s 80th anniversary

DENVER — Click your heels together and follow the yellow brick road right into theaters, because “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen.

In honor of the beloved film’s 80th anniversary – it was first released in 1939 – Dorothy is returning to select theaters with all of her friends.

Fathom Events is bringing back the special showing on three dates only: Sunday, January 27; Tuesday, January 29; and Wednesday, January 30.

“Fans young and old won’t want to miss this special showing!” according to the Fathom Events website. “This beloved classic includes special insight from Turner Classic Movies.”

It’s all a part of the 2019 Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series.

The film is being screened at several Denver-area theaters, including at the Denver Pavilions (downtown), Bel Mar (Lakewood), River Point (Sheridan) and the Westminster Promenade, among others.

CLICK HERE to type in your zip code to find a location near you.