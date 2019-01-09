× The Wizard of Oz Ballet

There’s no place like home and soon you’ll get to see a whole new take on the classic. The Wizard of Oz ballet is coming to Denver. The Colorado Ballet is collaborating with two other ballet companies for the production which brings all of Oz’s favorite characters to dance down the yellow brick road.

Colorado Ballet is honored and proud to present its premiere of The Wizard of Oz at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, February 1-10, 2019.

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.