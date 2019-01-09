Student arrested after bringing gun to McLain Community High School in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student was arrested after he brought a gun to McLain Community High School on Wednesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The school at 13600 W. Second Place near Red Rocks Community College was placed on lockdown.

Police said they received a calling a 25-year-old student had a gun in the school. The student was found and taken into custody and the gun was secured.

There were no injuries and charges are likely to be filed, police said. The name of the student was not release.

McLain is a community school that has adult students.