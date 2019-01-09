Student accused of bringing gun to high school in Lakewood identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student accused of bringing a gun to McLain Community High School in Lakewood has been identified and booked into jail.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, 25-year-old Rudy Jesse Romero is both a student at McLain and an employee with Jeffco Public Schools. Police did not disclose his position with the school district.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, LPD agents responded to the high school on reports of a student with a gun. Police say a student at the school said he saw another student with a gun and immediately informed school staff.

“Staff and Jeffco Safety and Security immediately placed the school on lockdown and the suspect was taken into custody where a handgun was recovered,” LPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Romero was arrested and booked into jail for unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Police do not believe Romero made any threats to people in the school. No one was injured.

The lockdown was lifted after about one hour.

Police urged any student who has a safety concern to report it to Safe2Tell: 877-542-7233.