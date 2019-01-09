If you are into decor that's on trend, antique, vintage, architectural salvage or upcycled then you have to go to Loveland for the Old House Vintage Market. Watch the segment for a sneak peak. It takes place this Friday and Saturday January 11th and January 12th at the Ranch Events Complex. For more information go to the OldHouseVintageMarket.comAlertMe
Shop vintage in the New Year
-
The Holiday Old House Vintage Market Pop-Up Shop!
-
Trump: No end to shutdown until border funding is secured
-
Shred it in the New year
-
Veterans honored at parade and festival Saturday, Veterans Day Run Sunday
-
Could today be the last great Cyber Monday?
-
-
Dogs still held by Larimer County after charges dismissed in November attack
-
Colorado pilot wants to find crew members who flew on his plane during D-Day invasion in World War II
-
Report: Denver has 17th most expensive rental market in country
-
Alchemy 365 for the New Year
-
7 officers shot, one fatally, in South Carolina standoff
-
-
Woman inspires others to keep New Years resolutions
-
Denver may force electric scooters into bike lanes
-
Attend a “Cool” January Event