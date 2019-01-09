Score high at FLY

This is no ordinary kickboxing class. At FLY Kickbox located at the Stanley Marketplace, you earn a score, real time on the big board for the force of your punch and how many times you punch the bag. FLY owners Jamaica Cook and Thomas Cooke came up with the concept by attaching tracking technology to each punching bag. Participants see their score real time on the big board and their App. The goal is to get a higher score every time. See why participants are hooked Pay only $25 for your first week of unlimited classes. The studio is open 7 days a week, classes are 45 minutes. Call them at 303-390-1716 or go to FlyKickbox.comAlertMe
