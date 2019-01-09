× Reports: Broncos to name Vic Fangio new coach; Kubiak returning to sideline

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reached an agreement to name Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as the team’s new coach, according to several reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the agreement on Wednesday morning.

Sources: The #Broncos are expected to hire #Bears DC Vic Fangio as their new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2019

Schefter said it will be a four-year deal plus a team option for a fifth.

Denver reached agreement with Bears’ DC Vic Fangio to become the Broncos’ next head coach, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN. It will be a four-year deal plus a team option for a fifth, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

Schefter also reported that Fangio will run the team and the defense with former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak returning to the sideline to “run the offense.”

Kubiak coach the Broncos for two seasons and led them to the Super Bowl 50 championship three years ago.

Vic Fangio now gets to run the Broncos' team and defense; Gary Kubiak gets to run the offense. Fangio and Kubiak now lead the way. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

Fangio comes to the Broncos from the Chicago Bears, where he was defensive coordinator since 2015.

When Fangio arrived in Chicago, he inherited a defense that was ranked 30th in the league, according to Pro Football Talk. This season, he orchestrated the top defense in the NFL.

This is the first head coaching job for the 60-year-old, but he has more than 30 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

Before the Bears, he served as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, he held the same title for the Houston Texans (2002-2005), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001) and Carolina Panthers (1995-1998).

Fangio was also defensive coordinator at Stanford in 2010.