President Trump walks out of shutdown meeting with Democrats, calls it ‘total waste of time’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) speaks to members of the media as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) listen at the U.S. Capitol after the weekly Republican Senate policy luncheon January 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump met with GOP lawmakers to shore up their resolve and support for his proposed border wall with Mexico as the partial federal government shutdown drags into a third week. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) speaks to members of the media as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) listen at the U.S. Capitol after the weekly Republican Senate policy luncheon January 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump met with GOP lawmakers to shore up their resolve and support for his proposed border wall with Mexico as the partial federal government shutdown drags into a third week. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Top Democrats say President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders as talks to end the partial government shutdown remain at an impasse.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Wednesday’s White House meeting whether she would agree to fund his wall.
When she said “no,” Schumer says, Trump got up and said, “Then we have nothing to discuss.” Schumer says, “And he just walked out.”
Schumer is calling Trump’s actions “really, really unfortunate.”
Trump is also weighing in on the meeting by tweet, calling it “a total waste of time.”
He tweets that once Pelosi rejected his long-stalled border wall, he “said bye-bye, nothing else works!”
AlertMe