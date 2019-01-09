× Popular businesses in Lyons up for sale

LYONS — The Boulder County community of Lyons could be losing two more popular businesses after their owners decided to put them up for sale.

Clark’s Hardware and the Lyons Recorder have been staples in Lyons for decades. The Lyons Recorder, which is a weekly newspaper, has been around for a century, according to its owners.

“For the best we can determine it’s been around for a little over 100 years,” said Joseph Lekarczyk, a co-owner of the publication.

Lekarczyk and the paper’s other owner, Lora Gilson, decided to put the paper up for sale so they can explore other opportunities.

“I think we’re both just looking for something different,” Lekarczyk said.

Clark’s Hardware is the only hardware store in Lyons. Without it, residents will have to drive to Boulder or Longmont for their hardware needs.

The business’ owner, Lon Clark, is in his sixties. Lekarczyk said Clark is looking to retire.

“He’s just decided it’s time to slow down. He’s been doing this since he was 19 years old,” Lekarczyk explained.

These recent changes come within two years of the town’s medical clinic and pharmacy closing.

“It was very nice to have a pharmacy or a medical clinic here in town [people] could just go to without having to [drive] over to Longmont or Boulder,” Lekarczyk said.

While new businesses have also popped up in Lyons, the loss of big services like a weekly newspaper and a medical clinic can put a strain on the town’s residents.

“I think the biggest, probably, inconvenience or hit is for the old timers who live here and have lived here all their lives,” Lekarczyk added.

Both the hardware store and the newspaper are hoping to find new owners to take over their operations.

“Lyons has a reputation all over the Front Range for just being a really cool town,” said Lekarczyk.