× National Kidney Foundation Great Chefs of the West – 4/13

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: Great Chefs of the West

When: Wednesday, March 13th – begins at 6p

Where: EXDO Event Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to again support the 36th Annual Great Chefs of the West put on by our partners at the National Kidney Foundation. Join Meteorologist Matt Makens as he emcees a tasty night for a great cause.

The National Kidney Foundation’s 36th Annual Great Chefs of the West welcomes over 500 patrons from the Denver area to the Exdo Event Center who are passionate about great food and raising money for an important cause. The event will feature chefs from over 20 of Denver’s Top restaurants. The chefs are encouraged to pull out all the stops in the competitions for Best Dish. All proceeds raised will go to the National Kidney Foundation’s continued mission of raising awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

For more information and to register, click here.