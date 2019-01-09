Much-needed snow on the way to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We need more snow in Denver and along the Front Range. So far this season, Denver has only seen 8.2 inches, which is about 14 inches behind the average snowfall for this time of year. Thursday will be dry and mild in Denver, with the next chance for snow moving in on Friday.

Denver will see snowfall start early Friday morning and it will continue through the day before tapering off early on Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the 40s on both Friday and Saturday as this storm system moves through.

As of right now, we're predicting snowfall totals will be around 1 to 2 inches for metro Denver with higher amounts possible on the south and west sides of town (especially the Palmer Divide).

Below is a comparison of four different computer models we look at to forecast snowstorms on the Front Range. As you can see, there are still big differences between each model, so the Pinpoint Weather Team is watching for the possibility of higher totals.

Make sure to check back in with us tomorrow on-air and online for more details on this developing system, because it is likely that we will make some changes to the forecast.

The impacts of this storm will be the possibility of slick roads, especially by Friday afternoon and evening. The Front Range will dry out from this system by mid-morning on Saturday.

The rest of the weekend and beginning of next week will be dry, with mild temperatures returning.

