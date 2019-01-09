Mississippi sisters, ages 12 and 14, arrested after mother found fatally stabbed in her back and shot

MAGNOLIA, Miss. — A 12-year-old and her 14-year-old sister in Mississippi have been arrested after they allegedly killed their mother after she punished them for trying to run her over with the family vehicle.

Erica Hall, 32, was found her front yard drenched in blood on Friday and was pronounced dead at the hospital, WLBT-TV reports. Hall suffered several stab wounds and a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office said that Hall was stabbed multiple times in her upper torso and back and suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” Robin Coney, her aunt, told WLBT.

“The girls, when I drove up, they were like ‘Tee Tee we didn’t do this,’” said Coney. “And I was like ‘OK, if y’all didn’t do it, where were y’all when the people that was doing it did it?’”

Neighbors told WAPT that Hall was killed days after she took away her daughters’ cellphones.

14-year-old Amariyona Hall is being charged with murder as an adult in the incident. She is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Her 12-year-old sister is also in custody but has not been identified.