March for Babies – 4/27

Who: March of Dimes

What: March for Babies

When: Saturday, April 27th

Where: City Park (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again support this year’s March for Babies. Join us and thousands of others as we march for the health of babies everywhere.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. They believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one but they are changing that. By participating in the March for Babies you will be supporting their mission of helping babies survive and thrive. Join thousands of others for an inspiring morning for a worthy cause.

For more info and to register, click here.