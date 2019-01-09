Leak causes Indian Hills’ water supply to lose at least 210,000 gallons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIAN HILLS, Colo. -- Some residents in the Indian Hills Water District just southwest of metro Denver have had no water because thousands of gallons have escaped through a leak. However, the water district has been unable to locate the leak's source.

The district lost 14,000 gallons in just 24 hours. The leak has drained two large water tanks holding a total of 210,000 gallons.

"They don’t know where the leak is and they’ve been driving around and sending emails and stuff to figure out who’s got water on their property. But they haven’t found it," said Indian Hills resident Kirstin Rozmarek.

The Indian Hills Water District says that the lack of snow cover, which actually insulates the ground, is causing the freeze to go deeper, damaging pipes.

“They’re going to take away our water, and that’s not OK. Why can’t they find it? Why can’t they find the leak?" said Rozmarek.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the water district. It said crews are continuing to look for the leak and had no further comment.

The leak is located in the district's "Zone 3."

The water district would not disclose how many residents are affected, only that they were in Zone 3.