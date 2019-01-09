× JDRF Dream Gala – 4/13

Who: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

What: Dream Gala

When: Saturday, April 13th – begins at 5:30p

Where: Hyatt Regency at Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

FOX31 is excited to again support the JDRF Dream Gala. Join Meteorologists Greg Dutra as he emcees an elegant night of charity.

The 20th Anniversary JDRF Dream Gala presents an outstanding Gala program, featuring a seated dinner, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment. The Denver Dream Gala brings together over 600 prominent philanthropic community leaders, all in support of raising critical funds for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Be sure to register today to support a noble cause all while enjoying a memorable night.

For more info and to register, click here.