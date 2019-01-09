Hundreds of thousands of federal workers about to miss paycheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 800,000 federal employees are about to miss a paycheck because of the government shutdown that is now in its third week.

In many cases, that's money workers can't afford to wait for.

A study from Career Builder says 78 percent of federal workers live paycheck to paycheck.

Consequently, food banks and assistance centers in and around Denver -- home to thousands of federal workers -- are getting ready to help.

Food Bank of the Rockies has created extra distribution sites that are set to be open this weekend:

Friday: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Saturday: 1-4 p.m., Food Bank of the Rockies, 10700 E. 45th Ave., Denver

The Action Center in Lakewood has also talked about preparing for an increase in demand because of the shutdown.

"People aren’t going to be able to make their mortgage. People aren’t going to be able to make their car payment. They aren’t going to able to pay for lights... for food," an emotional Sherrie Kinard told FOX31.

Kinard has worked for the Environmental Protection Agency for more than 20 years, but is now furloughed at home and furious.

"For Congress and the president to hold the American people hostage or as pawns in their political games, is not OK," Kinard said. "And I don’t care what side of the coin you fall on, it’s not OK. You're you’re harming Americans."

Kinard has already had to cut back her spending and is saving every way she can. She's especially concerned about how this will affect her sons, who have special needs. She can't afford extra therapy and classes for them right now and knows they feel the family's stress.

"It kills me," she told FOX31. "Because that’s what they need. And if I can’t do what they need, I need to get what they need. But this is out of my hands and out of my control. This is based on a bunch of people in D.C. using us as pawns and collateral damage."