Former Broncos linebacker faces assault, battery charges for strangling Regis Jesuit athletic director

AURORA, Colo. — A former Broncos linebacker is accused of strangling an athletic director at a high school in Aurora last month after his daughter was ejected from a basketball game.

Andra Davis, 40, faces charges of assault and battery charges for the incident, the Aurora Police Department said. He was also written a ticket.

According to the Aurora Sentinel, he is accused of choking and pushing Regis Jesuit Girls Division Athletic Director John Koslosky, 54, after Davis’ daughter, Alisha, was reportedly was involved in a fight and ejected from the Dec. 12 game between Regis and Grandview High School.

Davis’ daughter is a player for Grandview High School.

Following the game, Davis reportedly cornered Koslosky in a hallway and told him “you don’t put your hands on my girl.”

An off-duty Aurora police officer was on scene and helped pull Davis off of Koslosky.

Davis, who is now retired, played 10 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Broncos from 2009 to 2010.

Davis is due in court on Feb. 6.