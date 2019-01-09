× Florida Georgia Line announce Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour with stop in Colorado

Florida Georgia Line are hitting the road in 2019 with a brand new tour that stops in Colorado.

The superstar country duo will bring their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Sept. 13 with special guests fellow duo Dan + Shay along with Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith.

Tickets for the Fiddler’s Green concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at AXS.com.

The tour is named after the duo’s upcoming fourth album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” which arrives Friday, Feb. 15.

Y’all knew it was comin! #CantSayIAintCountry Tour kickin’ off this summer baby! AND we’re bringing our buddies @DanAndShay @MorganCWallen @canaansmith and @HardyMusic out with us! Join our mailing list – don't miss out on pre-sales & on-sale announces: https://t.co/67pUGYN04Z pic.twitter.com/xFQftXZ8nZ — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 9, 2019

It’s only fitting that the duo stops in Colorado on their tour, they have a song named “Colorado” that will likely be featured on the new album.

Florida Georgia Line’s other hit songs include “Cruise,” “Simple” and “This Is How We Roll.” They were recently nominated for their first Grammy Award for their collaboration with Bebe Rexha called “Meant to Be.”

Florida Georgia Line’s 2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour dates:

June 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

June 14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

June 15 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

July 11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 12 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion*

July 18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

July 19 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

July 20 — Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July 25 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

July 27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 8 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 15 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

Aug. 16 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+

Aug. 17 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium+

Aug. 22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Aug. 23 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center+

Aug. 24 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Aug. 29 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Aug. 31 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

Sept. 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway – FGL Fest

Sept. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre+

Sept. 13 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

Sept. 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Sept. 20 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sept. 21 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater+

Sept. 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre+

Sept. 27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

Sept. 28 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre+

*HARDY

+Canaan Smith