Who: American Heart Association

What: Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 9th

Where: Wellshire Event Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is thrilled to again be a part of the Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show presented by our friends at the American Heart Association. Join Channel 2 anchor Deborah Takahara as she emcees this inspiring event.

The event will include a heart-healthy brunch and a fashion show featuring models who have been personally affected by heart diseases and stroke. Attendees are encouraged to take charge of their heart health and be inspired by the stories of the models. This event is free, but RSVP’s are required and attendance will be capped.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.