DA: Thornton jeweler stole from customers, sold fake diamonds

THORNTON, Colo. -- A Thornton jeweler has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing items from 11 customers.

On Wednesday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said David Aaron Kushnir, 37, stole gold, jewelry and money from customers at his business, D&D Jewelers. The store is located at 3839 East 120th Avenue in Thornton.

The DA's office also accused Kushnir of selling fake diamonds to three people.

Kushnir was arrested Tuesday at his Aurora home.

"He was always very pleasant -- very nice -- and so I was pretty shocked," said on customer who asked to not be identified.

Another customer, Jeanette Falon, bought a ring from D&D and she now has doubts about its value.

"I guess what I need to do at this point is have the appraisal checked and take the ring to have it checked at what he states it is [worth]," said Falon.

Kushnir first appeared in court Wednesday and was advised of charges against him. Kushnir's next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Division 5 of Adams County Court.