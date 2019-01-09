Construction worker killed after being struck by SUV in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A construction worker was killed Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by an SUV on Lowell Boulevard in the north metro area.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Lowell, which is a short distance north of where Lowell goes under Interstate 76. The area is in unincorporated Adams County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a flagger was hit by a Jeep and was pinned underneath the vehicle. The agency received the call at 2:52 p.m.

The person who was hit was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

CSP says the person was working for a private company. CSP did not yet know the name of the company involved.

The person’s identity has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.