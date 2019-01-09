Congressman Ken Buck ponders running for Colorado GOP chair

DENVER — Multiple sources confirm to FOX31 and Channel 2 that Congressman Ken Buck is considering running to be chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Buck, who has served in Congress since 2015, previously served as a district attorney in Weld County. He represents Colorado’s largely rural 4th Congressional District, which covers most of the eastern part of the state.

Breaking: Two sources say Congressman Ken Buck is floating the idea of running for Colorado GOP State Party Chair. It is unclear if he would resign from Congress – but that remains a possibility. #coleg #copolitics — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 9, 2019

What remains unclear is whether Congressman Buck would need to resign to hold the position or win the position if “commitment” became a topic among those who cast the deciding votes.

Republican officials tell FOX31 and Channel 2 that Buck would not need to resign in order to hold the post.

The Colorado Republican Party remains in “rebuild mode” after a devastating 2018 election.

Other officials interested in the position include State Rep. Susan Beckman, who said she would resign from her job if elected, as first reported by the Colorado Sun.