Boulder police searching for man suspected of robbing elderly woman

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with the Boulder Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at her home Tuesday evening.

BPD said around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of 11th Street. Police say an elderly woman was on her porch checking her mail when a man approached from behind and demanded her purse. When the woman refused to comply, the man pulled hard on the purse, causing the woman to roll down the steps.

The man then allegedly left with the woman’s purse and cellphone, neither of which have been found. The woman is undergoing medical treatment, according to police.

The suspect is described by BPD as a Hispanic man in his early 20s. He is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a regular build and a small mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Detective Kurt Foster: 303-441-4329. Anonymous tips can also be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.