× American Heart Association Heart Ball – 3/9

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart Ball

When: Saturday, March 9th

Where: Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center (click here for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, Is honored to again support this year’s Heart Ball put on by our partners at the American Heart Association. Join Channel 2 anchors Erika Gonzalez and Keagan Harsha as they emcee this elegant evening.

The American Heart Association believes all people deserve to live in a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, and where everyone has the opportunity to build healthier lives for themselves and their families. They are making tremendous progress, but we cannot do it alone! Attendees of the Heart Ball will join the American Heart Association in achieving the goal of eliminating heart disease and stroke by funding cutting-edge research, conducting lifesaving public and professional educational programs, and advocating to protect public health. The American Heart Association annually invests $14.6 million dollars of research in Colorado.

The evening offers exclusive, first-class entertainment and social networking. Attendees experience a night filled with premier service, dining, entertainment and amenities. Be sure to register today to ensure your spot at one of Denver’s most popular events!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.