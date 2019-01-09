× Amber Alert deactivated after 17-year-old found; estranged boyfriend in custody

SHERIDAN, Colo. — An Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Sheridan has been deactivated. The Sheridan Police Department says Samantha Herrera has been located. Her estranged boyfriend, 18-year-old Rodney Brown, is in custody.

Around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, SPD asked the public to look out for a white Honda Accord that the two may have been traveling in.

Police said officers responded to a Pet Smart parking lot at 3720 River Point Parkway, in the area of West Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of two females screaming for someone to call 911.

Police said Brown physically prevented Herrera from getting out of the vehicle and drove away. There is a court-ordered protection order prohibiting Brown from contacting Herrera, police said.

A witness said Herrera was trying to get out of Brown’s car after a physical struggle.

Authorities later said Herrera and Brown were believed to be in the north metro Denver area.

Police have not said where Herrera and Brown were found or whether Herrera was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.