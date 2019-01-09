Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie announce they are divorcing

WASHINGTON — CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced Wednesday that they are divorcing.

The billionaire executive announced the news in a tweet signed by both of them. Jeff Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, had been married 25 years.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” according to the statement.

MacKenzie Bezos is a novelist, and has written books including “The Testing of Luther Albright” and “Traps.”

Bezos is worth more than $137 billion, according to Bloomberg, making him the richest person in the world.