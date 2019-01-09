All RTD train cars must be repaired after crack found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every train car in RTD's fleet must be sent in for repairs after a crack was discovered in May.

The same problem plagued Philadelphia's mass-transit system in 2016 and caused headaches for commuters for months.

The crack that was discovered was tiny. It's the width of a hair and only 2 inches long.

But RTD is grateful it discovered the crack when it did, to minimize the impact on commuters. It was found in an equalizer beam on one rail car.

In 2016, Philadelphia had to pull more than 100 cars from its system, causing delays and backups for months.

RTD said inspectors were keeping an extremely close eye on the cars. Now that the crack has been found, the equalizer beam will be replaced in ever car in the fleet.

The manufacturer will pay to ship each car to New Jersey and cover the costs of the repairs.

RTD can space out the shipments so riders won't notice a few cars are gone at a time. Inspectors have also increased the frequency they inspect cars.

The repair work will be finished by next year.