Abnormally warm ahead of a chance of snow on Friday

DENVER -- There will be a warm stretch in Denver and along the Front Range before a chance of light snow moves in on Friday.

Temperatures will soar to 55 degrees on Wednesday and 60 degrees on Thursday across the Front Range with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be light wind.

The mountains on Wednesday will have partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A small storm system arrives on Friday with a dusting of snow for the central and northern mountains and a 20 percent chance of snow for the Front Range.

No more than a dusting to 1 inch of accumulation will fall in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Skies clear on Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday looks sunny with highs in the 40s with another dry day on Monday.

