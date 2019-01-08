× Wind remains strong this morning then relaxes

Wind speeds today start strong in the Mountains and Foothills then relaxes as the day wears on. All High Wind Warnings were allowed to expire.

Avalanche Warnings remain in place today for the Western Slope Mountains from Aspen to Steamboat.

Skies stay sunny today with highs reaching 49 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains turn sunny with highs in the 20s. Clouds increase on Wednesday with highs 20s and 30s.

There is a small storm system that gets hung-up on Friday in the Southern Mountains. It could push a few snow showers towards on Friday and maybe Saturday morning. The chance is low at 10%. Highs in the 40s both days.

Skies turn sunny Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

