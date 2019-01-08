Video shows great-grandmother being knocked to the ground in suspected Wheat Ridge robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Police in Wheat Ridge are hoping the public can help officers track down a man who pushed over and seriously injured a woman during an alleged robbery Monday afternoon.

About 1:15 p.m., 87-year-old Pat Scott was knocked to the ground by a man who was taking her purse. The incident happened in the 6000 block of West 44th Avenue, which is at 44th's intersection with North Harlan Street.

Surveillance cameras from a Dollar Tree captured Scott being knocked down outside the store.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she is currently recovering in the intensive care unit. Scott's family says she has broken bones and head trauma. They described her as “87-years-young;" she still drives and had a paper route until last year.

“My mother is the most strong woman in the world,” her daughter Katie Scott told FOX31.

The mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is small but mighty, too.

“Tiny, tiny lady,” her son John Scott said. “90 pounds, if that.”

Her family says Pat fought back against the alleged robber.

“He approached her and threw her to the ground and probably hit her, judging by her face,” John said.

According to her family, Pat suffered a broken elbow, broken ribs, bleeding in her brain and lots of scratches, bumps and bruises.

“[Looking] at her broken ribs and her broken arm is heartbreaking,” Katie said.

Her children say the purse only had $90 in it.

“Is she going to be able to walk again and do things on her own still? He robbed her. He robbed the entire family of everything,” Katie said.

“Of way more than just $90,” John said.

While Pat recovers, her family says they won’t feel better until the suspect is caught.

“We’re just deathly afraid it’s going to happen to somebody else,” Katie said.

Pat’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for the unexpected bills following the attack.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his early 20s. He has a thin build and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Raiders jacket and green pants.

Those with information are encouraged to call Wheat Ridge police: 303-237-2220.