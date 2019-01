SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday evening.

About 11:35 p.m., SPD asked the public to look out for a 2000 white Honda Accord with Colorado license plates: OMB-236.

According to KOAA, 17-year-old Samantha Herrera was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Sheridan.

Herrera is believed to be with 19-year-old Rodney Brown.

KOAA says Brown is known to be violent and owns weapons.