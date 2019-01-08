× Gov. Polis celebrates inauguration at ‘Blue Sneaker Ball’

DENVER — A historic day in Colorado was capped off with a “Blue Sneaker Inaugural Ball” Tuesday night at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Governor Jared Polis is known for wearing sneakers with suits, hence the name of the celebration.

Good thing I already have my dancing shoes on! See you at the inaugural ball. pic.twitter.com/YDns0P9wex — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2019

“With your help, we will make our state an even more amazing. But tonight, let’s have some fun,” Polis said on stage.

More than 2,000 supporters gathered at the event to celebrate the inauguration of the nation’s first openly gay governor.

Plenty of photographers here – @jaredpolis still choosing to use his camera to photograph his partner on stage, the first gentleman of Colorado #coleg #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/h2fwKSeAN4 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 9, 2019

The celebration — which included performances by Cyndi Lauper — lasted well into the night. Polis took the stage around 8 p.m. to thank supporters.

The event capped off a long day for Polis and his family.

“There is nothing wrong with Colorado that with what is right with Colorado can’t fix,” Polis said during his inaugural address at the Colorado State Capitol earlier Tuesday.

“I am very conscious of the fact there are many brave people over the years who made it possible for someone like me to be standing here giving a speech like this,” Polis added.

After the inaugural ceremony, Polis held his first press briefing. He did not reveal his position on Denver’s proposed supervised injection site, and alluded that more policy positions will be outlined in his State of the State Address on Thursday.

Polis did hint he would issue executive orders later in the week, and that he was inclined to give communities more control on the issue of oil and gas operations.

“Move our state towards where local governments have more of a say on what happens in their neighborhoods,” Polis said.