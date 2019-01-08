Phillip Lindsay to serve as social media correspondent at 2019 Pro Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Phillip Lindsay will still get a paid trip to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl after all.

The NFL has hired the Broncos rookie running back as a social media correspondent, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Colorado-native made history when he became the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn a Pro Bowl selection, but his trip appeared it would be cancelled after he suffered a wrist injury against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Eve.

“I’m just going to be a social media correspondent, so I’ll be going around doing a lot of interviews with fans, with teammates and players,” Lindsay told DenverBroncos.com. “Just having a good time and making it fun for fans to get to see what it’s like to be in the Pro Bowl. It’s going to be — the whole entire time I’m there — about my experience at the Pro Bowl."

The move is seemingly a creative workaround to bypass a league rule that states teams can't pay for players to travel to the Pro Bowl if they aren't playing. Now, all his expenses will be covered.

Lindsay finished the season with a record-setting 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. He is currently nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Year award, which is open for fan voting.