New Year – New YOU with help from LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make 2019 YOUR Year! LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic is a Denver medical spa that can help you achieve dramatic results with a combination of Sculpsure and LightPod treatments.

LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Call now to book your consultation, and get the new Sculpsure treatment for only $999. That`s the lowest price they've ever offered! You'll also get a complimentary session at Orange Theory Fitness as well as High Level Nutrition. This offer is only available for the first 15 callers. Call 303-331-2005