Mild weather is here to stay with mostly dry conditions

Temperatures hit the low 50s today along the Front Range. Temperatures will stay mild and above average for the next few days. Denver's average high temperature for this time of year is 44 degrees.

Wednesday will be another calm and dry weather day across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to start with clouds moving in during the afternoon. Denver will hit the mid 50s in the afternoon with a light breeze.

Temperatures have a chance to reach the low 60s on Thursday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Our next storm system will move in Friday and Saturday knocking temperatures down to the 40s both days. Denver only has a 20% chance to see mixed or snow showers with a better chance in the mountains.

Drier weather will move in on Sunday with temperatures returning to the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.

