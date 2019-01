× Man sentenced to life in prison for teen’s murder during Fort Collins robbery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado judge has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison without parole for killing a 19-year-old during a robbery early last year in Fort Collins.

The Coloradoan reports that District Judge Thomas French also sentenced Donny R. Pulliam on Monday to 64 years for aggravated robbery and 96 years for first-degree attempted murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Pulliam was found guilty by a jury last September of first-degree murder in the killing of Dylan Salas on Jan. 28, 2018.

Pulliam declined to speak at his sentencing.