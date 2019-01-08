× Leader of child exploitation ring killed by inmates at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. — A man sentenced to 40 years in prison as the leader of of a child pornography ring died after a fight involving seven inmates at a federal detention center in Michigan, authorities told The Associated Press.

Christian Maire had life-threatening injuries following an “altercation” last week at the Milan detention center about 50 miles southwest of Detroit and was pronounced dead.

No other details about the fight were released, but the Detroit News reports that it was a targeted stabbing attack by fellow inmates.

Maire’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

Three other inmates had serious injuries, and two staff members had minor injuries.

The 40-year-old man was sentenced last month after pleading guilty for his role in the child pornography ring, The AP reported. Prosecutors called him the “mastermind” of the group that lured children into performing sexual acts online.