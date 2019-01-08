Local federal worker shares worries about government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local federal worker on furlough says he is starting to get worried about how long the current shutdown is lasting.

“I think I can hang on for another two to four weeks," said David Worley.

Worley has spent more than 40 years as a federal employee. There have been more than 15 shutdowns during his time. He says there is something different about the current one.

“I think it’s wrong. It’s just absolutely wrong," Worley said. “I’m scared, I’m starting to get scared.”

Worley choked up during our interview. He says he worries about not just his own family, but everyone who is going without a paycheck. He says he really thinks about the contract workers who will never get the hours they've lost back.

“This is just ridiculous. I agree that something needs to be done about immigration, and I don’t think the wall is a bad idea, but I think that it shouldn’t be possible for one man to just shutdown the government because he wants what he wants," Worley said. “I've been a Trump supporter. I think he’s done a lot of wonderful things, but this is not one of them.”